1-MIN READ

Pic of Baby Saif Ali Khan Looking Exactly Like Taimur Goes Viral

Saif (L) and Taimur Ali Khan

A childhood picture of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been doing the rounds on social media. In the image, he looks like the spitting image of his son Taimur.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 8:01 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is a little bundle of joy and fans love to see his adorable pictures every now and then. Now, an image of the young kid was shared by a fanclub on social media. In the side-by-side pic, Taimur's photo is posted alongside baby Saif's candid image and they look exactly similar, a hundred percent we say.

Fans are used to comparing Saif and his son Ibrahim as they look similar in a lot of ways but seeing Taimur and Saif's baby pics it can be ascertained that they indeed form the perfect 'like father, like son' duo. From his hairstyle to the infectious smile, Taimur looks like a mirror image of his father Saif.

View this post on Instagram

Saif or Taimur ???? #likefatherlikeson ❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Kareena too has recently joined Instagram and has already treated her fans with a few adorable images of Taimur and her family. "I think we needed to have one point that would be a place where they (fans) will get to know a lot about me, my films, my brands and about my life. Of course, there will be a picture of Taimur once in a while," said Kareena, about her Instagram debut.

View this post on Instagram

Boss. Mother. . Legend. 08.03.2020

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

View this post on Instagram

My love... always playing his own tune

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

