Pic of Baby Saif Ali Khan Looking Exactly Like Taimur Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is a little bundle of joy and fans love to see his adorable pictures every now and then. Now, an image of the young kid was shared by a fanclub on social media. In the side-by-side pic, Taimur's photo is posted alongside baby Saif's candid image and they look exactly similar, a hundred percent we say.

Fans are used to comparing Saif and his son Ibrahim as they look similar in a lot of ways but seeing Taimur and Saif's baby pics it can be ascertained that they indeed form the perfect 'like father, like son' duo. From his hairstyle to the infectious smile, Taimur looks like a mirror image of his father Saif.

Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Pics from New Photoshoot, Fans Ask if That is Saif Ali Khan

Kareena too has recently joined Instagram and has already treated her fans with a few adorable images of Taimur and her family. "I think we needed to have one point that would be a place where they (fans) will get to know a lot about me, my films, my brands and about my life. Of course, there will be a picture of Taimur once in a while," said Kareena, about her Instagram debut.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Slo-mo Video as 'Angrezi Medium' Cop is One We've Been Waiting for

Follow @News18Movies for more