Pic of Kareena Kapoor as Geet from Jab We Met Surfaces Online

Actress Kareena Kapoor has played some of the most iconic roles that audiences have deeply etched in their memories. One such character Kareena played was in Jab We Met where she essayed confident and self-obsessed Geet Dhillon. The 2007 romantic film directed by Imtiaz Ali also starred Shahid Kapoor.

A fan page of Kareena on Instagram has shared a still from one of the songs in the film titled, Aaoge Jab Tum. The click taken from behind shows Geet lost in thoughts.

Kareena received immense praise from one and all and was nominated at many award ceremonies. For Geet’s portrayal, she took home her Best Actress Filmfare award that year.

Meanwhile, Kareena shared an important announcement on her Instagram page yesterday. The Give India initiative will feature some of the most renowned names of the entertainment business and will be showcased on Facebook tomorrow.

She wrote, “Two weeks ago, we started work on India’s biggest concert. To entertain people who are locked-down at home. To pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home. And when we were just days away from the concert, we lost two of our leading lights: #IrrfanKhan and #RishiKapoor. A stark reminder that life is fleeting. We must play our part. And keep the show going. So with a prayer in our hearts and a song on our lips, we bring you #IFORINDIA the concert for our times. 3rd May, 7:30pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook.”

On the film's front, Kareena will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, Indian adaptation of the American comedy-drama Forrest Gump. The film is being helmed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. Kareena will essay the character of Jahanara Begum in Karan Johar's multi-starrer historical drama, Takht.

Follow @News18Movies for more