Pic of Kareena Kapoor with Karisma Dressed as Bride is a Sweet Sibling Memory, See Here

Bollywood actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have not only been widely popular for their films, but they are also known for their impeccable sisterhood. Fondly identified as Lolo and Bebo, the two are often regarded as sibling goals in the industry.

On the occasion of Siblings day, netizens flipped through old albums to celebrate their favourite sibling pair in B-Town. Their fans found a rather adorable image of the stunning sister duo.

In the snapshot, we see young Karisma dressed as a bride holding little Kareena with utmost love.

The daughters of Randhir Kapoor and Babita have always spoken about each other respectfully and are seen signifying each other’s importance in life.

On Karisma, Kareena had told The Times of India that her elder sister’s simplicity is her beauty and charm. She has often admitted Karisma as her fashion inspiration and a rock behind her.

“Everyone who is a part of my life knows that if Lolo has said something, then it’s like gospel truth for me. I just love her fashion sense and I follow her a lot. She used to choose my outfits and get me ready when I was a kid and loved it. I still ask for her fashion advice as she gives great suggestions and styling tips(sic.),” Kareena was quoted as saying.

Earlier during Kareena hosted radio chat show, Karisma said, "Kareena and I are always in touch. We are just like two regular sisters. We discuss everything - from the groceries to our drivers. I was telling her I'm going for Mentalhood promotions and she laughed saying, 'Now you will understand'".

