Pic of Krishna and Tiger in Jackie Shroff's Arms is Adorable

Ayesha Shroff, the mother of Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna, has shared an adorable throwback pic of the siblings with father Jackie lovingly holding them both in his arms.

Captioning the post, Ayesha wrote, "Treasure" as she tagged Jackie, Tiger and Krishna in the precious family pic. Tiger can be seen sporting short hair in the pic while he wears T-shirt and pyjamas. Toddler Krishna looks cute in her white baby suit.

On the acting front, Jackie made a cameo appearance alongside Tiger in Baaghi 3. The Ahmed Khan directorial started good at the box office but suffered after the cinema screens and malls were ordered to be shut in order to enforce the coronavirus lockdown.

Jackie will next be featuring in Salman Khan and Disha Patani-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will pushing its theatrical release beyond Eid. Tiger meanwhile will feature in the Bollywood remake of Rambo and has already announced Heropanti 2 with director Ahmed Khan.

Follow @News18Movies for more