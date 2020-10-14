Pic of Pregnant Amrita Rao Showing Off Her Growing Baby Bump for First Time Breaks the Internet

Amrita Rao is going to mother soon as she is expecting her first child with husband RJ Anmol. A picture of the Bollywood actress displaying her growing baby bump is doing the rounds on social media. While Amrita hasn't spoken about it officially yet, by the looks of it, she seems to be a few months in. Reportedly, the soon-to-be parents were snapped outside a doctor's clinic. Looking gorgeous as ever, Amrita made no attempts to hide her belly from the media and fans.

The picture has been shared across several fan pages of the actress on social media. In the photo, Amrita can be seen in an all-white attire with her hair open loose. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, she did not forget to wear her breathing mask as well. Take a look:

Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. Opening up about her pregnancy, she told Mumbai Mirror that the feeling of 'to be a mother' still hasn’t sunk in. Amrita also stated that her priority right now is mental health, and luckily, the baby doesn’t seem to be too demanding as she doesn't have any cravings to eat as such.

“Anmol reads a chapter from the Bhagavad Gita to baby and me every night,” she said, adding that the couple has found their perfect song: Jeevan Ki Bagiya Mehkegi. “I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do.”

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen onscreen in "Thackeray" along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which released earlier this year.