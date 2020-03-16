Pic of Ranbir Kapoor Kissing Alia Bhatt with Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora in the Backdrop is Adorable

Netizens go gaga every time they see the pictures of their favourite Bollywood couples on social media. Likewise, a recent picture of Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which doing rounds on the internet has left their fans amazed.

The picture, which was shared by chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation Natasha Poonawalla, shows Ranbir giving a peck on Alia’s cheek as she clicks a selfie. In the background, Arjun can be seen hugging and kissing Malaika as Natasha flashes a big smile between the couples.

Natasha shared this picture on her Instagram story to wish Alia on her 27th birthday.

Ranbir and Alia recently opened up about their relationship after the two started working together on their upcoming film Brahamastra.

On the other hand, Arjun and Malaika have made their relationship public too and are often seen expressing their love for each other on social media.

Alia celebrated her 27th birthday with her girl gang by cutting two cakes at midnight. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor joined the Highway actress for her birthday celebration.

