Pic of Young Sara, Ibrahim with Parents Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh at Pataudi Palace Goes Viral

A throwback picture of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with his ex-wife Amrita Singh and their children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan has made its way to the internet.

In the frame, young Saif along with his wife and little Sara and Ibrahim can be seen posing together with the sprawling Pataudi Palace in the backdrop. In the image, while Said is seen wearing a black shirt, Amirta can be seen sporting a pair of sunglasses with a white traditional outfit.

Sara, on the other hand, is posing confidently as she rests on her father's shoulder with a denim jacket tied to her waist, whereas Ibrahim is seated comfortably in his mother lap. Take a look at the pic:

















Saif and Amrita tied the knot in 1990. However, the two decided to separate in 2004. Their children Sara and Ibrahim live with Amrita.

Crediting Sara’s well-behaved attitude to her mother, Saif in an earlier interview said, “I was a proud father even when she got into Columbia University and graduated in two years. I’m proud when I see her interacting with the staff at home. She’s so well behaved, full credit to her mother”.

On the acting front, Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman. The Nitin Kakkar directorial also starred actress Tabu and debutante Alaya F.



Whereas, Sara, who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan will feature opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The project is directed by David Dhawan.

