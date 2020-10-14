Pics from ‘The Batman’ Set Go Viral; Colin Farrell Unrecognisable, Robert Pattinson Looks Serious

Pictures of actors Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell from their look in the upcoming Batman franchise film The Batman have surfaced on social media and fans are too excited. The latest Batman film, which has been delayed further and is now expected to release in March 2022, shows Robert playing the role of Batman while Colin will appear as Penguin, the main antagonist of the film.

Their first look, however, has shocked the fans as Colin looks unrecognisable. The 44-year old Irish actor does not look his usual self because his appearance has been completely changed with the help of prosthetics.

His look is not exactly derived from the comic book description of the villain. Instead of wearing the three-piece suit, Colin as Penguin is wearing a long leather coat. The monocle is also missing, so is his hat. But Colin can be seen holding Penguin’s signature umbrella in the picture.

Reacting to the pictures, users are finding it hard to believe that it is indeed Colin Farrell. One user commented, “omg Colin Farrell!?! That’s some good make-up.” Others are also expressing their shock after seeing the pictures in which Colin looks old and can be hardly recognised.

Along with him is the main protagonist of the movie played by Robert Pattinson, who wears a serious look as the bat hero. The pictures that are being widely shared are from a funeral scene in the movie.

The shooting of the latest movie was halted for some time after the lead actor Robert tested positive for Covid-19 in early September. Clearly, the actor is fit and fine now and back on the film sets.

Apart from Robert and Colin, pictures of actor Zoe Kravitz from the scene also surfaced on the internet, who is playing the character of Catwoman in the film.

ROBERT PATTINSON AND ZOE KRAVITZ BATMAN PHOTOS NOBODY FCKING MOVE pic.twitter.com/YH7ZC8iDNE — cass (@namelesscass) October 12, 2020

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves, where Robert will play the role of Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman. Colin’s character Penguin was born as Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot. As per Reeves, in this film the primary antagonist will be the character of Riddler played by Paul Dano.