Pics of Allu Arjun on Floral Shirts Keep Pushpa: The Rise Fever Alive in Market

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has been one of the biggest hits in the country in the post-pandemic era. The first instalment of the franchise was a huge blockbuster and fans are now waiting for Pushpa: The Rule to hit theatres.

Released in December last year, the craze around the film is still here. The latest floral shirts with Allu Arjun are currently circulating in the market.

Not only shirts, but stickers on autos also show that the floral craze is not going to diminish anytime soon. Fans wearing the Allu Arjun floral shirts are trying to show their admiration for the movie and the actor’s role in it. According to the latest reports, shooting for part 2 will start in the first week of July, and is set to release in 2023.

The songs and dialogues from the movie received a huge response from the audience. From the Taggede Lay dialogue to the Srivalli song, the film became a worldwide trend. Recently, Pushpa: The Rise songs set a new record by garnering 2 billion views on YouTube.

Directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun’s look in the movie was unprecedented. He played the role of a red sandal smuggler.

The movie took the ticket window by storm amid the Covid:19 crisis, and the most surprising aspect of it was the film’s popularity among Hindi audiences.

