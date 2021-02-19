Pics of Aryan Khan Attending IPL Auction Go Viral, Drishyam 2 Leaks Online on Day of Release

Preity Zinta bought Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL auctions, and Aryan Khan's reaction was literally to grin and bear it! We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan the budding cricketer, of course, who, at Thursday's IPL auctions went to Punjab Kings, co-owned by Preity.

In another news, Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 has released on Friday and is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, it has also fallen prey to online piracy.

Also, fitness coach Sunaina Rekhi posted a video on her Instagram stories recently, where she said the union of Dia Mirza and her ex-husband Vaibhav Rekhi was important for her daughter Samaira.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan represented him at the IPL Auction ceremony held recently. Pics from the event are going viral on social media.

Actor Arjun Kapoor joined ladylove Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan for family dinner. The couple visited Malaika's parents' house in Mumbai and enjoyed dinner with them. They were clicked leaving the residence late at night. Also present at the dinner were Malaika's younger sister Amrita Arora and her husband and kids.

Days after Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot with actress Dia Mirza, his ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi has opened up about the low-key wedding. Sunaina, who shares a daughter with Vaibhav, says she is glad that their child has more family in Mumbai now. Sunaina has also sent her good wishes to the newlywed couple.

A 25-year-old man in Karnataka has committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Kodidoddi village of Mandya district. According to Mandya police, the deceased has been identified as Ramakrishna. He was a "die hard fan" of 'KGF' star, actor Yash and Karnataka Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah.

Seven years after the release of Drishyam, its sequel Drishyam 2: The Resumption has released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. But unfortunately, the sequel has been leaked by Tamilrockers, a piracy website that has been bothering film and television studios for years now.

