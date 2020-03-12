Pics of Asim Riaz Bonding with Himanshi Khurana and Her Mother in Chandigarh Go Viral

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz had a gala time with his co-contestant Himanshi Khurana and her family. According to a report in the Times of India, Asim, who was in Chandigarh for a shoot, had also gone on a coffee date and late night drive with Himanshi.

In the pictures, which are creating buzz on social media, Asim can also be seen having a good time with Himanshi’s mother, who is fond of the model.

Himanshi’s mother, in an interview last year with the daily, had said that she does not know what lies ahead for her daughter and Asim but she is happy that Himanshi has got a friend like him in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

“Asim is a very good person and I can't comment on future mein kya hoga," she added.

Himanshi had been in a relationship for nine years before entering the Bigg Boss house. But Asim’s love and fondness for Himanshi created a divide between Himanshi and her boyfriend. Following which, she and her beau decided to break up.

The model even went down on his knees to confess his love for her after she re-entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as Asim’s connection.

