Pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Little Fan from Laal Singh Chaddha Sets are All Things Cute

Before the lockdown was implemented in India, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was busy shooting in Punjab for Laal Singh Chadhha. Starring Aamir Khan in the titular role, the film is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Best Picture Oscar winner Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The Bollywood remake will be directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan.

Now, a couple of unseen photos of Kareena from the sets has gone viral. The radiant actress can be seen dressed in pastel coloured outfit and poses with a fan and her baby. What has won the internet's heart is that the baby is staring intently at Kareena.

Kareena's first look from the film was released on Valentine's Day 2020 by Aamir Khan. “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। (restless to get and scared to lose, that’s journey of life) #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film. Comes naturally to me. Love, a (sic),” Aamir had then tweeted.

Kareena will be also seen in Karan Johar's directorial Takht based on the accession of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb to the throne. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

