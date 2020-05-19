Pics of Kareena Kapoor, Sara and Ibrahim from Soha Ali Khan's Baby Shower are Family Goals

The Pataudi family is a closely knitted one. Some throwback pictures from the time Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan was expecting her baby are being liked by many on social media. The adorable snaps seem to be from an intimate gathering that was organised for Soha, the mom-to-be. In the images we can also see Kareena, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim, who are lovingly gathered around Soha.

In the adorable throwback family pics, Soha is seen dressed in an elegant sky blue coloured gown as she wears a tiara and flaunts her baby bump. Her face is lit up with pregnancy glow. Besides her is Kareena, who looks stylish in a black top and jeans.

One of the pictures show Sara with Soha as she gently rests her hand on the latter's baby bump. Sara wears a glamorous white top and shorts for the family gathering. Ibrahim also seems excited to become an uncle in these pictures as he flashes his million dollar smile in the background. These pictures of Sara, Ibrahim and Kareena with Soha are truly family goals.

Soha married Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and the two welcomed their first child -- a daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017. Kunal was last seen in Mohit Suri directorial Malang with Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The revenge-thriller flick did decent business at the box office.

