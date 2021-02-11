Pics of 'Liger' Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Will Surely Get You Excited for the Movie

Vijay Deverakonda – the favourite ‘resident rowdy’ of Telugu cinema, and Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey have been creating quite a stir with their upcoming romantic sports movie Liger that is being released in five languages across the country.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this pan-India film helmed by Dharma Productions is being posited as a potential blockbuster assuring a ‘dhamaakedar’ punch in entertainment.

Marking Vijay’s Bollywood debut, this multi-lingual movie’s release date will be announced today, February 11. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Read: Liger Star Vijay Deverakonda: Don't Think Anybody Can Tell Me What Kind of Films I Should Do

Wishing very best to the leading actors and the Liger team, and keeping the excitement alive, we present some snaps of the actors from their set that went viral while they were shooting.

Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda’s pictures from Liger sets:

This photo surfaced when the duo was spotted heading for the shoot on a ferry in Versova.

Ananya donning white hot pants, T-shirt and Vijay in uber cool casual outfit- looked quite chilled. This photo received a lot of trolling owing to their apparent intimacy.

Ananya is quite the star now with back to back movies and endorsements lined up her alley. This pic of her and Vijay on the bike is quite fun and impressive.

After Khali Peeli, Ananya could be seen all geared up to shoot her next movie in this photo. Seems like a script reading session, both could be seen having a gala time on the set.

The third photo posted on Instagram captures director Puri, producer Charmy Kaur along with Ananya and Vijay. They are all smiles and energised for the much-anticipated movie.

Captioned as ‘Happy, blessed and excited’, the fifth photo indeed sends the happy vibe. They seem to be having a blast.

In the photo both- adorable Ananya and Vijay could be seen facing each other, while she is seated on the fuel tank of the bike wearing black outfit, and the Dear Comrade star donnes a beanie, casual trousers and shirt.

Yet another photo surfaced online where the petite Ananya dressed in white and the current generation’s heartthrob Vijay could be seen looking gorgeous.

This photo with the lovely star cast, where Karan, Puri, Charmy were delightfully posing, also was a treat for fans.

Don’t miss out the cute doggy in the pic looking adorable amidst the gorgeous celebs.