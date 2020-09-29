Pics of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Dance Rehearsals from Armaan-Anissa's Wedding Goes Viral

Earlier this year, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot in the typical Indian big fat wedding style. The wedding was attended by the Kapoors, Bachchans, and Khans of Bollywod. The sangeet ceremony had performances by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others. However, it now turns out that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, too, were supposed to perform at the wedding.

In a recent Instagram post by a fan page of Ranbir and Alia, pictures of the couple's dance rehearsals were revealed. The caption stated that the image was originally posted by Armaan and Anissa's wedding choreographer Visshal who posted it to wish RK on his birthday.

One fan commented, “wish they had shared more couple pics.” However, due to Ranbir's father, late Rishi Kapoor's declining health, the duo couldn't perform on the function.

Rishi, who was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago, died this year in April after his condition worsened. Son of Raj Kapoor, and grandson of the famous Prithviraj Kapoor, Rishi was the sibling of Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, Rima Jain and Rajeev Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, and children Riddhima and Ranbir. The latter celebrated his 38th birthday on September 24 as his girlfriend Alia Bhatt shared an image on Instagram. In the image, Kapoor is seen with two cakes and Bhatt captioned the image as ‘happy birthday 8.”

The two will be seen together in their next movie Brahmastra. The ambitious sci-fi thriller trilogy directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar has been in the making for a few years now. The first part of the movie was scheduled to release this year after its earlier date was pushed in 2019. However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the exact date of release remains unknown.