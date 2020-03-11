Pics of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu Playing Holi Will Take You Back to Your Childhood

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur spent Holi with his family as they celebrated the happy occasion with colour and food. Kareena, who has recently made her Instagram debut, gave a glimpse of how Taimur celebrated Holi and we have to admit that the little one's picture from the festivities are too adorable to be missed.

Kareena posted a selfie of herself and captioned it, “I think pink is my colour. Agree?” She also shared a picture of Taimur on her Instagram stories, and captioned it, “Looks like pink is his colour too.” Like mother, like son, we say.

In another instance, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan rang in Holi 2020 celebrations with Inaaya at a friend's place. Little Inaaya can be seen having colourful fun with her friends around. Kunal shared a candid image of Inaaya as she celebrated Holi and captioned it, "Thank you children for bringing back the joys and colour and making me feel like a child once again. I haven’t played holi in the last 12 years and I thought I never would but thanks to inaaya I did go to her friends holi party and ended up having so much fun. Happy Holi everyone. Wishing all of you health happiness and a life filled with colours (sic)."

Inaaya can also be seen having fun with a water pistol as she sprays colour on her dad Kunal. Check out her adorable pics from Holi 2020 below:

