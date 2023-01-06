Pics: Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl, Charu Asopa with Rajeev Sen, Exes Reunite At Family Wedding

Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl along with Charu Asopa and her estranged husband Rajeev Sen had fans buzzing about their relationship status after they appeared together at a wedding reception. Sushmita reunited with Rohman while Charu and Rajeev came together with their daughter Ziana Sen to attend the Main Hoon Na actress’s cousin Gaurav’s wedding in Kolkata.

Glimpses of their reunion were seen in the string of new images that were shared by her brother Rajeev Sen. The first picture gives a glimpse of the entire family posing together and they are all smiles for the camera.

The Bollywood diva, Sushmita, is seen dressed in a beige saree, while her younger daughter Alisah is wearing a red patterned lehenga and her older daughter Renee is wearing a pink Anarkali. Sushmita and Rajeev’s mother donned a white saree and posed with Charu, who is wearing a magenta lehenga. Rohman who donned a white traditional outfit is seen holding Ziana in his arms, while Rajeev wore a golden kurta pyjama. In the background, Sushmita’s father can be seen standing in a cream-coloured outfit.

Take a look at the post below:

Charu and Rajeev are reportedly headed for a divorce. Whereas, Rohman and Sushmita parted ways last year but remained close friends. Rohman has also been seen with Sushmita, Renee, and Alisah on several occasions in recent months. Following her breakup with Rohman, she was linked to former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, who made headlines with photos of the two from their Maldives vacation. The actress, however, did not deny or confirm the relationship.

The former Miss Universe appeared on Twinkle Khanna’s Tweak show for an interview in which they discussed relationships, marriage, children, adoption, men, and bad decisions. During the conversation, Sushmita explained why she didn’t marry and stated that, despite the fact that her children were her priority, she never married because the men in her life were a let-down, which had nothing to do with her children. She also discussed ‘mistakes’ in her life, saying she doesn’t regret anything and never ‘bullshit’ about them. She stated that she lives her mistakes.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in season 2 of Aarya. She is currently filming for her upcoming film Taali, where she plays the role inspired by Gauri Sawant. The actress will also be seen in season 3 of Aarya.

