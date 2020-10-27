Pics, Videos of Pregnant Kareena Kapoor and Sister Kasirma Shooting Together Go Viral

Bollywood’s Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have ruled the silver screens since the 90s and continue to do so. It seems that the two of them are working on something that will soon be revealed to the fans. Sharing a boomerang on Instagram, Karisma gave her fans a sneak-peek into behind the scenes from a shoot that the sisters are working on today. Karisma’s post showed the two sisters in white t-shirts as Kareena was getting her make-up done before the shoot.

The post has got fans excited about this upcoming project. One of the fans commented on the post, “Oh! That's interesting! Love you both!” Another fan noticed Kareena’s baby bump as they commented, “LOOK AT HER BUMPPPPP STOPPP”

The paparazzi also spotted the Kapoor sisters shooting for an upcoming project earlier today, as celebrity photographer Manav Manglani posted a video from the shoot. Both Kareena and Karisma were seen wearing a grey jacket as they prepared for the shoot to commence at a balcony in Mumbai. Kareena even waved to the paparazzi who were taking pictures from below.

Earlier today, Karisma had shared a sleepy picture of herself where she said that she was not very used to early morning shoots.

Kareena announced her second pregnancy with husband Saif Ali Khan last month. The couple is parents to three-year-old Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, who is a star among the paparazzi.