Picture from Neha Kakkar's Mehendi Ceremony Excites Netizens for the Singer's Wedding

Soon to be married, singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are the talk of the town. Thanks to social media, the couple is giving fans some really interesting details of the festivities surrounding the big day.

In a recent video shared by Viral Bhayani, the singer can be seen preparing for the mehendi ceremony ahead of her wedding. The 32-year-old singer can be seen glowing with happiness as she follows the traditional ritual of applying henna on her hands and arms.

The image has received over 31.9k likes on Instagram as fans express their excitement. One fan commented, “May God bless u both....️️Happy Mehandi day.....'Mehandi lagaoongi mein ab tere namki (I will apply henna of your name) (sic)'.”

While some fans expressed their concern if Kakkar is marrying Rohanpreet for real or not. The concern arises after the Indian Idol judge was involved in a publicity stunt where she pretended to be getting married to reality show’s host Aditya Narayan earlier this year.

Some fans commented, “Matlb pakka shadi hori h na ab (this means they are definitely getting married).” Netizens also pointed out how Kakkar was not wearing a traditional attire for the occasion and was wearing a casual satin camisole. As one user pointed out, “Im not Indian, but don't indian ladies wear Indian attire during Mehndi?.”

However, with the recent Instagram post of Rohanpreet it seems that the marriage is definitely happening. On Thursday the singer posted photographs from the day when he proposed to Kakkar for marriage.

In the photos, Rohanpreet is seen holding a heart shaped card that reads, “Will you marry me?.” The couple is all smiles in the pictures giving netizens some major couple goals. Captioning the image, Rohanpreet said that since the day he met Kakkar his connection with his smile has become stronger. He further wished that they remain protected from the evil eye and support each other in this union of marriage.