Picture of Aamir Khan in Army Uniform Leaked From Sets of Laal Singh Chaddha

Actor Aamir Khan obliged a fan with a photo on the sets of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The photo has been leaked online now, showing the actor in army uniform. Laal Singh Chaddha releases this December, and while officially Aamir has released two looks from the film, there are a lot of on location pictures that are being leaked on the internet.

Unlike the first look, in the new picture the 54-year-old actor is not seen in a turban avatar. His army uniform bears the name Laal Singh Chaddha above the right breast pocket, and a number of medals on the left. He also sports a cool pair of spectacles in the picture.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. The film reunites Aamir with his 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. On Valentine's Day, Aamir had unveiled Kareena's look from the film.

Sometime back, when Aamir unveiled his first look from Laal Singh Chaddha, fans were all praises as the actor introduced himself on Twitter saying, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha." In the first look, Aamir had on a simple pink and grey check shirt and grey trousers with a matching pagdi, the actor was seen sporting a long beard.

Follow @News18Movies for more