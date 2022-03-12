Picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From Her Shelved Film Goes Viral. Details Inside

A picture of Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai from her shelved film, Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke, has gone viral on social media. The film, which also starred Suniel Shetty and Ashutosh Rana, was shelved after the director, Shashilal Nair, opted out of the project.

Aishwarya Rai looks scared in the viral photo as she faces Ashutosh Rana’s half-man, half-animal avatar. In the film, Aishwarya Rai played a garage owner, while Ashutosh Rana played a half-human, half-animal character.

According to the reports, when Shashilal Nair quit the film, other directors were approached, but the film could not see the light of the day.

75 percent of the film was completed:

“It’s like living your childhood fantasy," Ashutosh had stated, according to Sify.com, when asked about working on the film. According to a Rediff report, director Shashilal Nair dropped out of the project when it was 75 percent finished. According to the article, producer Rahul Gupta tried out a couple of different directors but was unsuccessful. Director Lateef Binny was also roped in for the project at one point.

Advertisement

An unfortunate incident happened during the shoot:

On the sets of the film at a foreign location, an unfortunate accident occurred. “I remember telling a Hollywood guy Scott not to install a camera on a raft when we were abroad shooting for the Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke," action director Ravi Dewan of Jodhaa Akbar fame told Deccan Chronicle in an interview. But he didn’t pay attention to me, and the camera slid to the ground and was never discovered! That’s where safety directors step in and insist on doing things the right way. Because I was Indian, hardly anyone paid attention to me."

Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s next:

Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated Ponniyin Selvan: I will feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Earlier this month, her first look from the film was released. In Mani Ratnam’s film, she will be seen in the character of Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

Ponniyin Selvan: I, is scheduled to be released on 30 September 2022.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.