Picture of Disha Patani and Suriya From The Sets of Their Next Film Leaked

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has been making the paps go crazy after reports of her casting opposite Tamil superstar Suriya in Mari Selvaraj’s film, tentatively titled Suriya 42, came out. The official motion poster of Suriya 42, which was released this year in September, has already created a buzz on social media. Now, people are eager to find out Disha’s character in this Suriya-starrer. And now, a picture featuring Disha Patani and Suriya from the sets of Suriya 42 has leaked. And fans can’t seem to keep calm.

The viral image has been dropped on Twitter by an account named Rolex Hari. “Suriya and Disha Patani from the sets of Suriya 42,” reads the caption.

The hazy and grainy photograph captures Disha Patani, donning a strappy green dress on the Suriya 42 sets. She can be seen surrounded by the crew members of the film. A glance at the bottom of the picture shows Suriya seated in an extravagant yellow car, sporting a macho look with a full grown beard and wearing a pair of classy sunglasses. The photo indicates that Disha is trying to enter the vehicle.

Check out the post below:

Talking about Suriya 42, the makers have announced that they have wrapped their shooting in Goa. As for their forthcoming filming schedule, Suriya 42 will be shot extensively in Chennai and Puducherry. The shooting for the same has already begun on October 26.

Suriya has been grabbing the limelight with his recent blockbuster films like Soorari Pottru, Jai Bhim, and Vikram. Suriya seems to be essaying the role of a prince in his upcoming period drama, Suriya 42. Besides Suriya 42, the Tamil actor is also busy with his next, titled Vaadivaasal, which is slated to hit the theatres next year in 2023.

Meanwhile, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, also starring John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. An avid social media user, she recently made the headlines for posting an on-fire picture on her Gram, flaunting her washboard abs in a sports bralette.

