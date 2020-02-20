Picture of Kriti Sanon with a Baby Bump From Mimi Sets Leaked Online, See Here

Kriti Sanon had a busy 2019 with as many four releases-- Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat. Without any breaks, the actress is now prepping up for her next film, Mimi. A remake of the National Award winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, the film will have Kriti in the lead essaying the role of a surrogate mother.

A picture of the actress from the sets of the film has surfaced online. In the photo, Kriti, dressed in a blue and red salwar kameez can be seen sitting on stairs with a baby bump. She gives off very earthy vibes in her costume and demeanour.

Earlier, Kriti was snapped on the streets of Churu, Rajasthan, in her new look. She looked disheveled in the pics and in one even wore a burqa as she walked on the streets. Kriti's first look from the film had caught the attention of the netizens as she looked like a convincing village girl in the pics.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios, Mimi is scheduled to release in July 2020.

"There's a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there's a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale," Vijan had said in a statement at the time of film announcement.

"It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can't wait to be one. What's unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that's what makes Mimi exciting," he had added.

