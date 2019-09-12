After turning up the heat at the New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Kriti Sanon caught up with each other in New York at a dinner outing with friends. Their impromptu dinner was joined in by socialite Natasha Poonawala, publicist Rohini Iyer, Czech model Karolina Kurkova and fashion stylist Edwardo. Post their dinner, Kriti took to Instagram to share a picture from the evening on Wednesday.

"Impromptu plans are the best!! It was so lovely meeting u last night @priyankachopra !! GirlCrush @natasha.poonawalla good to seeya in a different city this time, @rohiniyer this trip has been fab..! To many more (sic)," she captioned the post.

For the evening, Priyanka is seen wearing her black long sleeves dress, which flaunted her toned midriff, from her appearance at the Oscar de la Renta fashion show. She completed her look with black high heels and a little box bag.

Kriti, on the other hand, is seen wearing a red dress with comfy white shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Sep 11, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to release her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film hit the theaters on October 11, 2019.

Meanwhile, Kriti has three releases line up this year - Farhad Samji's Housefull 4, Rohit Jugraj's Arjun Patiala and Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat.

