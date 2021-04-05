Picture Perfect Sanjeeda Shaikh Stuns in Latest Post

Looking stunning comes naturally to Sanjeeda Shaikh. And we can’t blame her because with a body like her, it's hard not to look gorgeous at all times. In her latest upload on Instagram, Sanjeeda proves that she can look good in any outfit and any pose. Showing off her goddess like back profile, the actress strikes one for the gram.

Dressed in an olive green coloured bralette, Sanjeeda lets her hair down and how. Seems she didn't want to miss the opportunity of flaunting her good hair day evidently seen in her perfect brown wavy tresses falling behind covering half of her back. Don’t miss the tiny waistline accentuated by a pair of blue denims that featured two back pockets. To click the picture, she opted for natural light and quirky wallpaper in the background.

Sanjeeda has been rather active on Instagram and enjoys a whopping following of 4.1 million. She surely knows how to keep her fandom in awe and her last upload can be dubbed as one of her hottest pics on Instagram so far. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a mauve coloured number. The outfit hugs her petite frame to tie a front knot. She also lets her silky locks open in beachy waves and skips on makeup with just a dash of bold red for the lips.

Sanjeeda has been focusing on the upbringing of her daughter Ayra. She welcomed the little one with husband Aamir Ali through surrogacy last year. The couple, who married seven years ago, have been living separately.

Sanjeeda featured in a romantic ballad music video by Jubin Nautiyal in January. Recently, she featured in a music video for Punjabi singer Jass Manak. She could be seen grooving to the peppy beats, channeling her glamorous side. Last year, she was seen in Bejoy Nambiar's action drama Taish opposite Harshvardhan Rane. The two will once flaunt their chemistry in the horror thriller Kun Faya Kun directed by Kushan Nandy.