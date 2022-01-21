Pictures Of Actress Amala Paul From Her Latest Photoshoot Go Viral

Amala Paul is among the well-known names of the South film industry. The actress has impressed the audience with her work. Recently Amala posted a few pictures on Instagram from her latest photoshoot. The actress is looking absolutely stunning in all the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

Amala has posted pictures in two different outfits. While one of them is western the other is Indian. Talking about the western outfit, the actress can be seen wearing a top with patterns on it and a glossy blue mini skirt. She has tied her hair in two pony tails and has paired the outfit with white footwear. With light makeup Amala has done complete justice to her look.

For the Indian outfit the actress is wearing a shimmering black saree with a plain black blouse. She has kept her hair open for this look. Amala has worn a pearl white choker and matching small earrings. She has also put a red rose in her hair and bright red lipstick to complete the look. The fans would find it difficult to take their eyes off the hot Amala.

On the work front, the actress who has already worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, plays a pivotal role in web series Ranjish Hi Sahi. The web series is streaming on Voot Select from January 13. She has also worked in films with big stars of Telugu film industry including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.