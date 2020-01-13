Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pictures of Deepika Padukone Hugging, Clicking Selfies with Underprivileged Kids Go Viral

As Deepika Padukone was leaving a restaurant in Mumbai, a group of underprivileged children crowded her. Obliging to their requests, she clicked pictures and hugged them.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 13, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter

Actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently basking in the success of her film recently released film Chhapaak, was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday night.

As she was leaving, a group of underprivileged children along with paparazzi crowded her. Obliging to their requests, the actress smiled, clicked pictures and hugged them.

The Tamasha actress later took to her Instagram stories to share the moment. “Joys of life,” she wrote along with the picture.

In the photos, Deepika can be seen wearing a grey pullover over a white tank-top. She completed her look with light-washed denims, white sneakers and a black bag. Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial ‘83. The film will see her and Ranveer Singh share the screen space together for the first time after their marriage.

The upcoming project is a sports-drama focusing on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Deepika will be playing Kapil’s wife Romi Bhatia, while the cricketer will be portrayed by Ranveer.

During an interaction with IANS, former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev was asked to share his thoughts on Ranveer's look as the on-screen Kapil. The legendary cricketer had said, "I was surprised! At one glimpse, from a distance, there is an uncanny similarity. Of course in close-up, one can understand that it is Ranveer Singh and not me! But I have to say the makeup artiste has done a great job. I appreciate that. I sat with Ranveer and we had long chat. We are very different people."

The film also stars Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release on April 10.

