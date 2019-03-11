LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Pictures of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan From a Movie Set are Breaking the Internet

Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Luka Chuppi, was snapped with Kedarnath star Sara Ali Khan.

News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram
Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Luka Chuppi, was snapped with Kedarnath star Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly the pictures are from the sets of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2, helmed by Imtiaz Ali. However, it’s not been officially confirmed by the makers as of yet.

In the pictures, Kartik can be seen wearing a brown coloured cardigan with black jeans, Sara steals the thunder in her red dress. Take a look:



The original movie, also directed by Imtiaz Ali featured the Sara's’ father Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor, in the pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Sara have been hitting headlines ever since the latter expressed her desire to date the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor during her TV debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Later at an event, Sara's Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh played cupid and introduced her to Kartik. The Gully Boystar even made the two hold hands and said, “Glad, you guys have met."

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon and has Pati, Patni aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Sara was last seen in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh and is yet to announce the project.
