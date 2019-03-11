English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pictures of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan From a Movie Set are Breaking the Internet
Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Luka Chuppi, was snapped with Kedarnath star Sara Ali Khan.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Luka Chuppi, was snapped with Kedarnath star Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly the pictures are from the sets of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2, helmed by Imtiaz Ali. However, it’s not been officially confirmed by the makers as of yet.
In the pictures, Kartik can be seen wearing a brown coloured cardigan with black jeans, Sara steals the thunder in her red dress. Take a look:
The original movie, also directed by Imtiaz Ali featured the Sara's’ father Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor, in the pivotal role.
Meanwhile, Kartik and Sara have been hitting headlines ever since the latter expressed her desire to date the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor during her TV debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Later at an event, Sara's Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh played cupid and introduced her to Kartik. The Gully Boystar even made the two hold hands and said, “Glad, you guys have met."
On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon and has Pati, Patni aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Sara was last seen in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh and is yet to announce the project.
In the pictures, Kartik can be seen wearing a brown coloured cardigan with black jeans, Sara steals the thunder in her red dress. Take a look:
The original movie, also directed by Imtiaz Ali featured the Sara's’ father Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor, in the pivotal role.
Meanwhile, Kartik and Sara have been hitting headlines ever since the latter expressed her desire to date the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor during her TV debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Later at an event, Sara's Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh played cupid and introduced her to Kartik. The Gully Boystar even made the two hold hands and said, “Glad, you guys have met."
On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon and has Pati, Patni aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Sara was last seen in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh and is yet to announce the project.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Team Soul Clenches Title Worth Rs 30 Lakhs
- Upcoming SUVs in India Under Rs 30 Lakh – Tata Buzzard, Hyundai Styx, Renault Duster and More
- This is How Kareena Kapoor Reacted on Being Called 'Aunty' on Twitter
- East Meets West: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Versions of 'Sucker'
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Tata Buzzard, Honda Civic, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R & More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results