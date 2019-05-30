Take the pledge to vote

Pictures of Shah Rukh's Daughter Suhana Khan from Her Cousin's Wedding are Breaking the Internet

In the viral images, Suhana is seen posing and sharing smiles with her cousins. With minimal make-up, a duppata on her shoulders and straight loose hair, Suhana has aced the ethnic look.

May 30, 2019
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is yet to make her debut in the film industry, but even before that the star kid enjoys a huge fan base on social media. Whenever her picture is up on the Internet, her fans keep sharing them across fan pages.

Recently, Suhana made quite a fashion statement in ethnic wear at a wedding. Dressed in a pale green salwar kameez and with henna applied on her hands, Suhana's graceful traditional look from her cousin's wedding has grabbed attention on the social media as her photographs are doing the rounds on the Internet.

In the viral images, Suhana is seen posing and sharing smiles with her cousins. With minimal make-up, a duppata on her shoulders and straight loose hair, Suhana has aced the ethnic look. Take a look!

#suhanakhan at a friends wedding

Last year, Suhana made headlines for her for her maiden interview and magazine shoot for Vogue India's August 2018 issue. Soon after Twitter erupted with outage as people asked, 'What has she ever done to be on the cover of Vogue?'

Naturally, it has sparked the nepotism debate all over again. However, Khan, who himself launched the magazine cover, said, "I hope it is not taken as an entitlement because she happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter but I hope it is seen as a responsibility that Suhana now has."

"I think this is going to remove some of the entitlement she has because she happens to be my daughter. I have been gifted to be in the company of so many fantastic women and I hope my daughter can join in and be one of them someday. So thank you very much for giving her this opportunity," he further added.

