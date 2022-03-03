Pictures of Vijay’s Luxurious Bungalow Leave Fans Mesmerised. Check Here

Vijay has been in news for his upcoming film Beast, which will hit the big screen on April 14 this year. The story of Beast revolves around gold trafficking. Apart from this film, the actor recently grabbed headlines with the snaps of his house.

These pictures are going viral on social media. Fans have been left amazed watching the luxurious bungalow owned by Vijay.

Fans also clicked photos outside their favourite Thalapathy’s house.

Vijay’s fans are eagerly waiting for Beast, which has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Apart from Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Yogi Babu are a part of this film. Beast was previously named Thalapathy 65. The first look poster of the film was released last year in June on Vijay’s birthday. The film has been produced by Sun Pictures. Beast will be Vijay’s second film with the production house.

The Arabic Kuthu from Beast was released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi have given their vocals to the song. The song has also been embellished with foot tapping music by Anirudh. SivaKarthikeyan has penned the lyrics for this song, which became a raging hit in an instant. The song has garnered a total of 100 million views on YouTube since its release.

Recently, some of the stills from Beast were leaked on the internet. There was a sigh of relief for makers that the entire film was not leaked. The makers issued a notice and requested the users not to share leaked stills.

The leaked images were from the dubbed version. In these leaked photos, Vijay can be seen in a blue t-shirt and pants. It is believed that the stills were most likely from the Georgia shoot. Few horses and cows could also be seen in the background.

