Pictures, Videos Of Salman Khan Celebrating Birthday With Niece Ayat Go Viral

Salman Khan, fondly known as the Bhai Jaan of Bollywood, is celebrating his 56th birthday today. His debut film Biwi Ho To Aisi was a moderate success, but his second film Maine Pyaar Kiya was a roaring hit. On Sunday night, he hosted a star-studded birthday bash at his farmhouse in Panvel. Although he was rushed to the hospital after a snake bite he was discharged after six hours and the actor joined his birthday party.

Film writer Mushtaq Sheikh shared a clip of the party on his Instagram handle. As seen in the video, the theme was a mix of purple and pink. The party was arranged for both Salman Khan and his niece Ayat, daughter of Salman’s sister Arpita. Ayat shares her birthday with Salman and both were seen cutting the cake together in the adorable video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@salmankhanfanclub)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azhar Khan - @BeingAzharKhan 😈 (@beingazharkhanofficial)

The guests are seen cheering in the video as both Salman and Ayat cut the cake. Ayat was seen cutting the cake while sitting on her uncle’s lap. Arpita’s husband Aayush is seen standing next to Salman. Salman was dressed all in black for his birthday party, with a black jeans paired with black T-shirt.

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D’Souza also attended Salman Khan’s party. Riteish shared a video from the party which had a funny filter on it. In the video, he was seen joking around with Salman over the latter’s debut film. Salman was also seen posing with his bodyguard Shera and politician Rahul Narayan Kanal.

Salman was hospitalised at MGM hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai after he was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel on late Saturday night. The actor was discharged from the hospital after six hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.