'Piece Of My Hearts Smile When...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Kashmir

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Kashmir as the major part of her upcoming film Khushi is being shot there. The Shiva Nirvana directorial also stars Vijay Devaerakonda. Recently, Samantha shared a post on Instagram which has beautiful sceneries of Kashmir. The caption of the post says, “Kashmir. I will always have this piece of my heart that smiles whenever I think about you.”

In just a few days of being posted, these pictures have received more than 8 lakh likes. This post of hers is going viral on the internet and netizens are commenting on Kashmir’s beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Meanwhile, the film’s director Shiva has also posted a few pictures on Twitter and wrote, “Amazing first schedule in Kashmir.” Later, he thanked Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Prabhu and Vennela Kishore for being a part of the film.

The actor has become very active on social media while doing a series of projects. She is moving forward in her film career while enjoying fun tours with friends.

Khushi will be released on December 23 in theatres. The film will be distributed in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. Samantha and Vijay previously worked together in the National Award-winning movie Mahanati, which followed the life of the film industry icon Savitri and starred Keerthy Suresh as the eponymous character.

While being a part of Tollywood’s Biggest Movies, now she is also trying hard to make her mark in Bollywood as well. She recently earned a huge fan following after The Family Man season 2.

Samantha also has Gunasekhar’s mythological movie, Shaakuntalam, and new age thriller, Yashoda, marked on her calendar. In addition to these movies, she also has Citadel with Varun Dhawan and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love.

