Pierce Brosnan aka Former James Bond Turns King with Live-Action Cinderella Film
The upcoming Cinderella live-action reboot will be a musical film directed by Pitch Perfect trilogy writer Kay Cannon.
Even before his role as James Bond, Pierce Brosnan had garnered a reputation for playing strong and majestic roles. The former British spy is next set to join and become a part of the Disney fairy tale universe.
Pierce Brosnan has been often found playing the role of a king in a variety of films. In his next role as a king, Brosnan will be entering Disney's line of live-action fairy tale reboots.
The actor was recently revealed to have been cast as a king in the upcoming live-action musical reboot of Cinderella reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The film has been written and will be directed by Kay Cannon. She is known for having written the Pitch Perfect trilogy and recently made her directorial debut with Blockers. For her imagining of Cinderella she had stated that the story is of "an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow."
Apart from Brosnan, the film's cast includes Camila Cabello as Cinderella, Billy Porter as the fairy godmother, Idina Menzel as the stepmother and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert.
Little is known about the film apart from its cast and that it will be a musical. Porter had stated that all he knew was that the film would be a "Cinderella for the #MeToo era" and that shooting begins in February.
