Pihu Trailer: Tension is the Hallmark of this Thriller
The 125-second trailer video has many edge of the seat moments that are capable of keeping you hooked to it.
Myra plays the central character in Pihu.
The makers of Pihu have just released the first trailer of the film and you can feel its intensity. The 125-second trailer video has many edge of the seat moments that are capable of keeping you hooked to it.
It begins with a small girl of around 2-3 years of age locking herself up inside a fridge. An older woman, presumably her mother, is also in the house but she is not making any move. She is either dead or under the influence. Now, the kid is roaming around the flat with absolutely nobody to take care of her movements.
You become even more anxious when you realise that the balcony of the flat, which is one of the top floors in a high rise building, is not guarded or fenced to keep the child away. Then there are electric appliances which may start malfunctioning at any point. In short, the tense moments make the audience quite anxious.
The film seems to be circling around the small girl and it would be an interesting thing to watch whether the director would be able to make a tricky situation work or not.
Directed by Vinod Kapri, Pihu’s trailer is a good tease for the audiences to reach cinema halls on November 16, 2018, when it will hit the screens.
