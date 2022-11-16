Pinjara Khubsurati Ka Actor Sahil Uppal To Tie The Knot With Imlie Writer Aakriti Atreja

Actor Sahil Uppal, who gained popularity from the television show Pinjara Khubsurati Ka, will soon tie the nuptial knot with Aakriti Atreja, the writer of Star Plus popular serial Imlie. The wedding will take place on December 8.

According to sources in a recent interview, Sahil said, “Pyaar apne aap hota hai. My flatmates, who were her college friends, introduced us about six years ago. We instantly hit it off and became best friends. This is the best thing about our relationship.

“Eventually, we fell in love and decided to get married. Apart from her temperament, Aakriti is quite creative, which is what attracted me the most. She has also done a course in direction," the actor said.

In further conversation, the actor said that he chose Jaipur for his marriage because both wanted to have a destination wedding. Sahil says that his family is very large and everyone couldn’t travel to a place like Goa, so they both found Jaipur to be the most appropriate and special to their hometown, Delhi. Sahil further added that soon after the destination wedding, he has also planned a reception for his industry friends in Mumbai."

On the work front, Aakriti Atreja is famous for her TV shows like Sindoor Ki Keemat and Ishq Ki Dastaan- Nagmani. Sahil made his acting debut with the TV show P.S. I Hate You where he played Kabeer and his character was loved by the viewers.

Later, he worked in various series like Ek Shringaar Swabhiman, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Piyaa Albela, Maharakshak Devi, Pavitra Bandhan, Brahmarakshas Jaag Utha Shaitan, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and many more.

