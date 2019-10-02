Pink Gulaabi Sky Song from The Sky Is Pink is a Happy Track and You Can't Help But Groove to It

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently taking the world by storm, is all set to make her Bollywood comeback after three years. The actor will be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which is the real life story of author and motivational speaker Aisha Choudhary who passed away at the age of 18 due to pulmonary fibrosis. The film tells the love story of Aisha's parents, Aditi and Niren, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar respectively and how Aisha, played by Zaira Wasim, and her condition threatens to break the family apart.

Priyanka, who is busy promoting the film in India took to Twitter to release a song from the film called Pink Gulaabi Sky. She wrote that the track was her favourite from the film and that it was her happy song.

In the two minute-long video of the song, we see Priyanka, Farhan, Zaira and Rohit Saraf dancing in a gala in white tuxedos. The video starts with Zaira's character saying that her parents tried to create moments in her life, where she could live fully. The video is also interwoven with various scenes, from another party at their house, to Wasim playing with puppies and the family enjoying a yacht ride. The message behind the song is how the parents tried their best to be positive about their child's condition and created moments of happiness for her.

Check out the video below:

The Sky Is Pink is Priyanka Chopra's first Hindi feature film which she is co-producing along with Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

