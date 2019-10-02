Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Pink Gulaabi Sky Song from The Sky Is Pink is a Happy Track and You Can't Help But Groove to It

Priyanka Chopra shared her favourite song from 'The Sky Is Pink' titled 'Pink Gulaabi Sky' on social media. Watch music video here.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pink Gulaabi Sky Song from The Sky Is Pink is a Happy Track and You Can't Help But Groove to It
Priyanka Chopra shared her favourite song from 'The Sky Is Pink' titled 'Pink Gulaabi Sky' on social media. Watch music video here.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently taking the world by storm, is all set to make her Bollywood comeback after three years. The actor will be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which is the real life story of author and motivational speaker Aisha Choudhary who passed away at the age of 18 due to pulmonary fibrosis. The film tells the love story of Aisha's parents, Aditi and Niren, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar respectively and how Aisha, played by Zaira Wasim, and her condition threatens to break the family apart.

Priyanka, who is busy promoting the film in India took to Twitter to release a song from the film called Pink Gulaabi Sky. She wrote that the track was her favourite from the film and that it was her happy song.

In the two minute-long video of the song, we see Priyanka, Farhan, Zaira and Rohit Saraf dancing in a gala in white tuxedos. The video starts with Zaira's character saying that her parents tried to create moments in her life, where she could live fully. The video is also interwoven with various scenes, from another party at their house, to Wasim playing with puppies and the family enjoying a yacht ride. The message behind the song is how the parents tried their best to be positive about their child's condition and created moments of happiness for her.

Check out the video below:

The Sky Is Pink is Priyanka Chopra's first Hindi feature film which she is co-producing along with Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram