Pippa: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur Twin in Black at Film’s Wrap Up Party; See Pics…

An RSVP and Roy Kapur Films’ production, Pippa has now wrapped its shoot spanning across schedules in Nasik, Pune, Mumbai and a few districts of West Bengal. Having performed the mammoth task of completing the shoot, the Pippa squad rings in a wrap-up party attended by Producers Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, director Raja Menon and actors Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur. The celebrations were brought in with a cake cutting ceremony.

Pippa is based on The Burning Chaffees written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the first-of-its-kind war drama enlivens the Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. Ishaan Khatter will be seen essaying the role of the young Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was instrumental in India winning the war. Mrunal will play his sister while Priyanshu will play his elder brother.

Ishaan chose a floral tee and paired it with black pants, while Mrunal Thakur dressed in a black pant suit with white polka dots. The duo twinned in black.

Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, directed by Raja Krishna Menon and with music by A R Rahman, Pippa stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The war drama will hit the theatres on the 9th of December 2022.

Ishaan Khatter had grabbed headlines after rumours of him breaking up with Ananya Panday after three years started doing the rounds. The two could often be spotted walking hand in hand, or going for vacations together, though they never made their relationship official. Ishaan also has Phone Bhoot, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif, in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Dhyan Chand biopic, for which he will undergo intensive training. Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor.

