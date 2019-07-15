Piracy Website TamilRockers Leaks Hrithik Roshan's Super 30

Piracy website TamilRockers have leaked a number of movies on the Internet, killing the hard work of the directors and the cast. After leaking recent releases like Avengers: Endgame, Oh Baby and Bharat among others, the piracy website leaked Hrithik Roshan starrer and Vikas Bahl directorial Super 30 on their website.

While Delhi High Court had ordered to block many similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers continues to be a troublemaker for filmmakers. The website keeps changing its domain extension and can also be accessed through proxy servers.

TamilRockers were initially limited to leaking only South Indian films. However, with the increasing demand, they have leaked several Bollywood and even Hollywood movies. They have also received serious flak for doing so.

For the unversed, Super 30 is based on the life of a Patna-based mathematician named Anand Kumar, who started the Super 30 institute to teach the underprivileged students for the IIT entrance examination, who are unable to afford their education.

Earlier they leaked several movies like Kabir Singh, Article 15, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and MIB: International.

Super 30, directed by Queen Director Vikas Bahl, has released on July 13. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Srivastava and Nandish Sandhu among others. The real-life based story has already made earnings of around Rs 50 crores in just three days after its release.

Follow @News18Movies for more