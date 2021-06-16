Pitchers S2: I Was Desperately Waiting for the New Season, Says Naveen Kasturia

TVF Pitchers, which is often credited for bringing a web revolution in India, gave Naveen Kasturia a taste of overnight success. The actor came out of nowhere to become the internet boyfriend. However, the show’s impact eventually faded away, so did Naveen’s well-earned rise to stardom. “At the time, I would think a lot about what would happen to my career if season 2 of Pitchers didn’t happen," says Naveen, who went on to appear in Bose: Dead/Alive, TVF Aspirants and Runaway Lugai.

“I would feel like a star when Pitchers came out. But as soon as its impact ended, I would get calls for auditions for smaller parts. In my head, I thought I would get better opportunities after Pitchers. But I was like, ‘what’s happening with me?’ So, I was desperately waiting for Pitchers season 2."

Pitchers, also starring Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan, revolves around four guys who quit their jobs to start their own company. Post Pitchers, work kept coming to Naveen but no project made as big an impact in his career as the TVF web series did.

Naveen says, “I’m glad that Pitchers season 2 is finally happening. But it’ll be very odd to say that my potential has not been utilised after the show. Honestly, I wasn’t even expecting that I would come this far."

Recalling the nervousness around the release of Pitchers season 1, Naveen shares, “At the time, people were not really aware of what web series was. The only web series that had come out by then was Permanent Roommates which had very short episodes. Pitchers was the first web series with legit 40-minute episodes. I was really nervous about how it was going to be received. Because it was happening for the first time that someone was releasing a full-fledged series on YouTube with a longer format. So, nobody really imagined that the reception of the show would be that huge. I have met so many people in my life whose startup inspiration was Pitchers. So many young people got inspired by the show. I don’t think anybody anticipated this kind of success."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here