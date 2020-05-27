Piyush Mishra Lends His Voice To First Track From Gulabo Sitabo

Actor Piyush Mishra has lent his voice to the Gulabo Sitabo song, Jootam Phenk, and says the track comes with a certain sense of drama, which elevates the music to a performance.

The track, which was released on Wednesday, is composed by Abhishek Arora and written by Puneet Sharma.

"Jootam Phenk is a phenomenal song that beautifully captures the quirks of Mirza and Baankey. The composer Abhishek Arora and director Shoojit Sircar put forth immense faith in me to add a certain sense of drama to Puneet Sharma's fantastic lyrics to create this refreshingly fun track," Piyush said.

"They had the foresight that this would elevate the music to a performance rather than just a mere song, speaks volumes in itself of the staggering conviction with which it is created. It was truly incredible to be a part of this project and I hope the audiences will love it equally," he added.

Talking about working with Sircar, Arora said: "This is our third movie together after Vicky Donor and October, and I am in awe of his immense talent and dedication towards his craft. Working with Shoojit da is always a wonderful experience and his ability to effortlessly weave the music to the script is truly brilliant… It is light-hearted fun song that perfectly captures the essence of Gulabo Sitabo. Our hope was to bring the theatrical nuances and poise required to enrich the song and with an expressive and highly textured voice such as his, Piyush has done complete justice to this quirky ode to the banter between Mirza and Baankey."

In Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan is seen as Mirza, the landlord of an old depleted 'haveli' (mansion) in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann Khurrana is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is similar to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirk element.

Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

The film will premiere worldwide on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

