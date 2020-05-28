Piyush Mishra on Illegal, Lockdown and Poetry During Coronavirus Pandemic

Actor and lyricist Piyush Mihsra is in the headlines for his web series Illegal: Justice Out of Order. We caught up with the actor for a freewheeling chat.

On going digital with Illegal

The experience was truly amazing. I played a central character in the series. I found the script quite interesting when I read it for the first time. I have been in the acting field for 41 years and my acting method alters every three to four years. But, I would like to say that I have implemented my mature best acting style in ‘Illegal’.

Difference between films and web shows

Web series serve purpose for writers very well and they provide creators with very good opportunities to exhibit the development of characters. The storytelling has a limited amount of screen timing in films, but it is not the case with the web series. Here the story can be told in a time frame of 6-7 hours or more.

Best review

Somebody said that we cannot help but despise you, but you are not the devil.

Other web series

I watched a handful of web series recently. I liked Paatal Lok. I am also a very big fan of Neeraj Pandey. His Special Ops is also one of the better ones.

Worst times make best poets

Certainly not true. There is a soulfulness, which you look for on your own. Then come restrictions, which no doubt brings in silence, but you do not want it. It is next to impossible to write anything now. Sometimes I break down and feel like crying. But it is also the reality that we have to learn to cope with this on our own.