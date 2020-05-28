MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Piyush Mishra on Illegal, Lockdown and Poetry During Coronavirus Pandemic

Piyush Mishra on Illegal, Lockdown and Poetry During Coronavirus Pandemic

Actor and lyricist Piyush Mishra is getting good reviews for his web show Illegal. Here's what he said on the web space, lockdown and poetry.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
Share this:

Actor and lyricist Piyush Mihsra is in the headlines for his web series Illegal: Justice Out of Order. We caught up with the actor for a freewheeling chat.

On going digital with Illegal

The experience was truly amazing. I played a central character in the series. I found the script quite interesting when I read it for the first time. I have been in the acting field for 41 years and my acting method alters every three to four years. But, I would like to say that I have implemented my mature best acting style in ‘Illegal’.

Difference between films and web shows

Web series serve purpose for writers very well and they provide creators with very good opportunities to exhibit the development of characters. The storytelling has a limited amount of screen timing in films, but it is not the case with the web series. Here the story can be told in a time frame of 6-7 hours or more.

Best review

Somebody said that we cannot help but despise you, but you are not the devil.

Other web series

I watched a handful of web series recently. I liked Paatal Lok. I am also a very big fan of Neeraj Pandey. His Special Ops is also one of the better ones.

Worst times make best poets

Certainly not true. There is a soulfulness, which you look for on your own. Then come restrictions, which no doubt brings in silence, but you do not want it. It is next to impossible to write anything now. Sometimes I break down and feel like crying. But it is also the reality that we have to learn to cope with this on our own.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading