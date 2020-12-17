Pizzas and Performances on Indian Idol 12 Grand Premiere

One of the favourite shows of the Indian singing enthusiasts, Indian Idol is in its 12th season. The grand premiere of the singing reality show will soon happen featuring 15 finalists and judges. These finalists have been selected after the online auditions which started in late July 2020.

The audience of this popular reality show will be witnessing some breath-taking performances this weekend when the grand premiere of the show will happen. It will get broadcasted on December 19 and 20 from 8 pm.

Sony TV shared a glimpse of what the audience can expect on the grand premiere. In the promo, the Indian Idol 12 contestant Ashish Kulkarni can be seen singing AR Rahman’s O Humdum from the movie Saathiya. Listening to his magical voice, the judges of the show were seen praising his performance in the teaser.

In the grand premiere of the show, the contestants and the judges will have fun together on stage. They will be seen eating pizzas and sharing some light-hearted moments with each other.

Indian Idol 12 has three judges – Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Neha shared a video from behind the scenes where the three of them can be seen doing the ramp walk and showcasing some moves.

It gets funny when while jumping the stairs, Himesh’s elbow accidentally hits Neha’s elbow. The two give funny expressions and all of them start laughing. While sharing the video, Neha wrote, “This has to be The Funniest yet The Cutest Video of Ours.”

The top 15 finalists of the show include West Bengal’s Anushka Banerjee and Arunita Kanjilal, Anjali Gaikwad, Sayli Kishor Kamble, Nachiket Lele and Ashish Kulkarni from Maharashtra. Sireesha Bhagavatula and Shanmukha Priya are the finalists from the state of Andhra Pradesh while Vaishnav Girish from Kerala is also a finalist on the show.

Contestant Mohd Danish is participating from the state of Uttar Pradesh. Delhi’s Samyak Prasana, Rajasthan’s Sawai Bhatt along with Haryana’s Sahil Solanki, Karnataka’s Nihal Tauro and Uttarakhand’s Pawandeep Rajan are also participants of Indian Idol 12.