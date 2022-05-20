Plabita Borthakur: Lot of People Don't Know About Assam Floods Because We Don't Have That Kind of Coverage | Exclusive

The state of Assam has been wrecked by flash floods. As more than 7 lakh people in almost 27 districts reel under the deluge, actress Plabita Borthakur, hailing from the northeastern state, is drawing people’s attention to the crisis her hometown is in. The ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ actress, while baring her heart in a candid conversation with News18.com, says that a lot of people are not aware of the flood situation in Assam because there is not enough media coverage on that.

She expressed, “Even though a lot of people say that we do consider all parts of India equal, when there is a flood in Bombay, even if its very little, the coverage that we get on media and everywhere, vs the coverage that we get in the northeast, it’s unbelievable how much bias there is.”

“So that is something I would like to talk about because a lot of people don’t know it is happening there as we don’t have that kind of coverage that we do for other places,” the actress added.

Talking about her own experience, Plabita also shared that there is little knowledge about the northeast that people have outside. “People ask me if it’s safe to be there and what kind of clothes we wear in Assam,” the Bombay Begums actress said.

On the work front, Plabita Borthakur can currently be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series ‘Escaype Live’.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Thursday with one more person losing his life and nearly 7.18 lakh people remaining affected. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood and landslides has gone up to 10 across the state.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.