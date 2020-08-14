Planet Marathi OTT Launches Pay Per View Ticket Window

Chief Managing Director (CMD) Akshay Bardapurkar and Aditya Oke, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of production company Planet Marathi has announced the launch of Ticket Window, a select pay-per-view format of movie experience.

"We are initiating the ‘pay-per-view' model falling under the ambit of Planet marathi OTT. It means that the ticket windows will open up for our audiences to purchase their online tickets and watch their favorite movie online at a one-time fee like never before!" Bardapurkar and Oke said.

They confirmed the segment is named Planet Marathi Digital Theatre, which will be available to the audience as early as the first week of September 2020.

While talking about what inspired his passion project, Bardapurkar said: "Maharashtra film body recently announced in a press release appealing producers to release/sell their films digitally due to the Covid-19 impact. Producers are facing insurmountable losses and it was only natural that producers will try to stay afloat with the help of OTTs in these trying times".

He added: "We have to be agile and adapt quickly in this industry, as soon as we got to know that the film body has taken this stance, taking a cue from them we decided to act as fast as possible and make available a part our platform wherein audience will be able to log in -- purchase tickets — and watch their favorite film every Friday".

Talking about what movies are going to be premiered on the platform, Bardapurkar said that they have an array of films line up but they cannot reveal names at this stage.

He claimed: "Forget Marathi, I don't think anyone has matched anything like Planet Marathi Digital Theatre even for the Hindi industry".