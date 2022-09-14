Planning On Watching House of the Dragon Without Watching Game of Thrones? Here's What To Expect

Fans of fantasy, fiction, dragons and drama is all that comes to our mind when the House of the Dragon is mentioned. Having premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on 22 August, the Game of Thrones prequel is just four episodes down but it is shaping up to be one of the biggest series of the year. While some of its elements will be familiar to those who know Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is a standalone show with a compelling cast and a gripping narrative.

In fact, one doesn’t need to have watched George R. R. Martin’s first series to get into the world of fire and blood! If you’re not a Game of Thrones fans and yet want to give House of the Dragon a shot, here are six things you can expect from the show:

Expansive world-building

The universe that has been created within the scope of this show is utterly awe-inspiring. The attention to detail and the sprawling histories in House of the Dragon draw viewers into its world, making it hard to stop watching.

You wanted more dragons? You’ve got them

Of course, any show with dragons is immediately captivating. The majestic creatures on screen serve to highlight the stunning visual effects throughout the series and that alone makes it worth watching. And there is no lack of them in this series. The House of the Dragon features 17 dragons including Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Syrax, who swoops and dives like a golden eagle, and the largest and the most powerful dragon Vhagar, who is 130 years old and of the size of a 747 aircraft.

Battle Galore

House of the Dragon focuses on the aptly named “Dance of Dragons”, the name given for the civil war between warring factions of the Targaryen family. Multiple spectacular bloody battle sequences take place within the confines of Martin’s story, and viewers can expect to see the most spectacular ones appear in glorious detail as House of the Dragon progresses.

Razor Sharp series

As with any show that deals with kings, thrones, and familial conflict, House of the Dragon is chock-full of

political manipulation, fraught relationships, and cutting dialogues, making this a razor-sharp series from the beginning.

Will Westeros get its first queen?

House of the Dragon sheds some light on patriarchy and misogyny through its two main characters, Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. The conflict of the show is centred on the question of whether the iron throne can go to a woman or not, making it extremely relevant to today’s audiences, regardless of its unfamiliar world and characters.

Incredible casting

As we all know, author Martin’s imagination knows no bounds, and so House Of The Dragon boasts an array of brand new characters that are sure to have the same effect. The stellar cast includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans. Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes and Savanhah Steyn.

Catch new episodes of House of the Dragon with the rest of the world every Monday at 6:30 am IST, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

