Planning to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water? Here's a Precap for You

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron has always been a versatile director, making films across different genres. While he made science fiction action films like The Terminator, he also made sci-fi horror with Aliens and a historical drama with Titanic.

In 2009, he made the most expensive film ever to that date that blew away minds globally. The movie was Avatar and the engaging story and the visual scenery of the alien world of Pandora enthralled millions across the world. With a penchant for making larger-than-life films, the director is back again with Avatar: The Way of water, a sequel to Avatar that fans have been waiting for 13 long years.

However, 13 years is a long time to retain memories of the first film and if you have not re-watched Avatar again since its theatrical release, you may need a little memory refresh. And that is exactly the reason, the makers have decided to release Avatar on OTT. Avatar is now available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar. So, before you go and enjoy the sequel which hits theatres tomorrow December 16, you can quickly watch the original and enter the theatres with the story fresh in your mind.

To keep the story of the first film crisp and short, it is set in the year 2154 when the natural resources of the earth have run out. The Resources Development Administration (RDA) is now mining unobtanium on Pandora, a moon in the Alpha Centauri star system. The environment of Pandora is inhabited by the tribe of Na’vi. Lead actor Sam Worthington, who plays paraplegic Marine Jake Sully, is sent to Pandora. While on Pandora, Jake defies the rules and joins the Na’vi clan after meeting Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

James Cameron has previously said in interviews that the sequel took so long to make because it was in the writing stage for years as the story had to be even more engaging than the first. Post-production work and VFX took a lot of time as well.

