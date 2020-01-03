Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Planning to Watch The Grudge? Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Horror Film Reboot

The Grudge is back with a new reboot in the horror franchise, and here's some background to the film before you watch it.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 3, 2020, 1:53 PM IST
Planning to Watch The Grudge? Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Horror Film Reboot
A Nicolas Pesce directorial, the supernatural horror flick The Grudge released on Friday, January 3. A spine-tingling reboot of the equally scary 2004 remake of the same name, both films trace their origin back to the Japanese horror film Ju-On: The Grudge. Both the original and the 2004 remakes were directed by Takashi Shimizu.

The fourth installment in The Grudge film series, the 2020 horror flick stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver in pivotal roles. If you are planning to head out and watch The Grudge over the weekend, here are a few things you must know:

1. The fourth installment in The Grudge film series, it was first announced in August 2011, to be developed by Ghost House Pictures and Mandate Pictures.

2. The film's events take place at the same time as those of the 2004 film.

3. The 2004 film, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, included several subplots revolving around the Saeki family, the Williams family and Karen Davis, a care worker who had gone to the haunted house in search of a co-worker.

4. The Grudge is about a curse that is born when someone dies in extreme rage or sorrow. The curse becomes an entity that kills anyone who encounters it. The curse is reborn repeatedly passing from person to person it encounters.

5. The 2002 Japanese horror film, Ju-On: The Grudge, on which the 2004 film and now the 2020 film is based, is in itself a third installment in the Ju-On series.

6. The character of Kayako Saeki, which was created by director Takashi Shimizu and is the principle curse that kills people in the movies, is based on a popular antagonist in Japanese culture, the vengeful ghost (Onryō). In Japanese culture, Onryō is thought to be capable of causing harm in the world of the living, injuring or killing enemies, or even causing natural disasters, all in order to exact vengeance.

7. The back story of The Grudge revolves around a curse created in a house in Nerima, Tokyo. A man, Takeo Saeki, convinced that his wife was having an affair with another man, murdered her, their son Toshio and Toshio's pet cat in a jealous rage. This gave birth to a powerful curse, gathering in the place where the murders took place, haunting the location.

8. The Grudge also has two sequels, The Grudge 2, The Grudge 2 and the 2009 film The Grudge 3.

