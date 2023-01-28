Actress Shehnaaz Gill has won millions of hearts since she appeared on the popular reality show Bigg Boss in its 13th season. She turned 29 yesterday, January 27. Shehnaaz, who is popularly known as Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, is famous for her cuteness, style and fashion statements. The diva often shares photos from her latest shoots or events on her official Instagram handle, which gets millions of likes. From traditional to western, she looks stunning in every outfit she wears. As her birthday just went by, let’s take a look at some of her photos, from which you can take inspiration for your next outing.

Shehnaaz is wearing a beautiful pink saree with silver detailing, and needless to say, she looks outstanding. Sequence sarees are in fashion these days and are perfect for parties. If you also want to opt for a glam look on a special occasion, recreate this look of Shehnaaz. She also wore a beautiful necklace with stonework and a pair of small top earrings to complete her look. Shehnaaz is looking glamorous in the rose bronze glitter makeup.

Here, Shahnaz is wearing a powder pink saree with floral prints at the border, creating a very refreshing look. Her bralette blouse is making her look more glamorous. With this saree, she paired a pink stonework choker and a pair of heavy tops in the ear, which looks very beautiful. You can create this look at your friend’s wedding party or reception.

Shehnaaz is wearing a beautiful green Kanjeevaram saree and traditional jewellery in this picture. She is looking classy and elegant, with bold eye makeup and has rounded off her look with a gajra in her bun. You can create this look for any festival or wedding function.

The actress is looking stunning in this beautiful blue-coloured bodycon dress. Crafted with sequencing and fur, this tube dress is just enough for any party, if you want to try something new. Shehnaaz paired the outfit with a pink sandal, creating a contrasting look.

This look of Shehnaaz is quite stylish, especially for office-going women. You can experiment with your style and recreate this look. Trousers with loose pleats and a netted collared full-sleeve shirt with a waistcoat make Shehnaaz look amazing.

These photos prove that Shehnaaz is a true fashionista. She slays in every attire and makes heads turn every time she shares photos on social media.

