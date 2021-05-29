Plans Underway to Connect Spider Man to Sony's Marvel Movies: Executive Sanford Panitch

Sony Pictures executive Sanford Panitch has recently confirmed that there is a plan in the works to connect Spider-Man to Sony's emerging franchise of Marvel Universe. In an interview to Variety,he confirmed that Sony's Marvel Universe might kick off with Spider-Man: No Way Home. This revelation has unravelled years of tension and confusion to make an MCU crossover possible for Spider-Man. Sony and Marvel's collaboration to bring Spider-Man into the MCU has brought the audience a slew of films set. Spider-Man alone has six films with Tom Holland playing the part.

Since 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Disney-owned Marvel Studios has used Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of an unprecedented deal with Sony.

Meanwhile, Sony is also expanding its franchise of Marvel Universe that is centred around the various members of Spider-Man's gallery. This franchise began with Venom in 2018 and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnageis slated to premiere this year. Director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Andy Serkishad in the past confirmed that the film is not set in the MCU.

Kraven the Hunter will debut in 2023. Recently, it was confirmed that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be playing the lead role in the movie. Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Multiverse, has already introduced the idea of crossing worlds. Fans have long waited for a clear answer whether the MCU and Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters will actually intertwine.

In the exclusive interview, Panitch addressed the ongoing barriers that inhibit MCU Spider-Man from appearing in Sony's Marvel films. While he did not dive into the details, he hinted that the situation will be cleared on the release of Spider-Man 3.

It is expected that whatever happens in No Way Home, it could allow Tom to continue in Sony’s Marvel movies while being a part of MCU.

