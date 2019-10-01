Days of daily soap have not changed as much as the audience would like to believe. It was earlier confirmed that Aamna Sharif will replace Hina Khan as the new vamp Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and now a new promo featuring the actress has been unveiled by the channel and the makers.

The promo also revealed how the new Komolika will enter the lives of its lead characters Prerna Sharma (Erica Fernandes) and Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan). The short promo shows Aamna's Komolika being treated in a hospital. As Prerna and Anurag finally come together for a moment of solace, we cut to the hospital, where the doctor unveils the new face of Komolika, as he unwraps the bandages covering her identity.

As we see Aamna's face in the mirror, the tune of "Nika" plays in the background and hints at her cunning ways. Aamna sure looks the part if not more. Channel Star Plus shared the promo on Instagram writing, "She's back! More dangerous. More vengeful. More edgy."

Check out the new promo featuring Aamna aka Komolika here:

The episode featuring Komolika will air on October 10 on Star Plus. Earlier there was a lot of speculation surrounding who will be the new Komolika and finally the buck stopped with Aamna. About her entry in the show, producer Ekta Kapoor told a website (via), "I am very happy that one of my favourite actresses is back with us."

Aamna and Ekta had earlier collaborated on the 2004 soap Kahiin Toh Hoga.

